New York City Connected Vehicle Pilot data now available

The Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Joint Program Office (JPO) Data Program has released new data sets from the New York City Connected Vehicle Pilot via the ITS DataHub. The ITS JPO’s Connected Vehicle Pilot Deployment Program is pioneering the deployment of connected vehicle technologies in three US locations—Wyoming; Tampa, Florida; and New York City.

One of the key goals of the program is to produce and provide open data from the pilots to the public in a quick and helpful manner for use by third-party researchers and developers.

The New York City Pilot, led by the New York City Department of Transportation (NYDOT), is the third Connected Vehicle Pilot project site to complete its data pipeline, with data deliveries continuing to flow to the ITS DataHub on a weekly basis. Data from the New York City Pilot has been made publicly available in the format of event logs.

Each event log record includes:

Vehicle-to-vehicle or vehicle-to-infrastructure safety warning details that were issued by the aftermarket safety device in an equipped host vehicle

Basic safety messages (BSMs) of the host vehicle that received the warning

BSMs heard by the host vehicle

Depending on the application warning type, MAP (intersection geometry) messages, signal phase and timing (SPaT) messages, and traveler information (TIM) messages that were heard by the host vehicle.

The BSM, MAP, SPaT, and TIM messages contained in the event logs generally follow the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) J2735 data structures. However, elements in the SAE J2735 standard have been removed, transformed, or modified to preserve the privacy of the Connected Vehicle Pilot participant drivers and vehicle operators. For example, time and location data are obfuscated to obscure individual events. Details of these changes are documented here.

You can access the full data sets here.