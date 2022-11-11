ITS (UK) shares long-term strategy

The UK’s Intelligent Transport Systems industry association, ITS (UK), is committing to deliver thought leadership, collaboration and international outreach, as it publishes its future strategy for the organization.

In its Strategic Plan, the society also details plans to increase its membership, support skills development and ensure equality, diversity and inclusion.

The document is published to the industry after being internally released to members last week. It coincides with a change in the organization, as long-term secretary general Jennie Martin retires and her successor the new CEO Max Sugarman joins the Secretariat.

“Our vision is that, by 2030, transport technology will be the first option for improving the performance of our transport networks, ahead of physically building new infrastructure,” says ITS (UK) Chair Ryan Hood. “The UK should have an ambition to be a world leader in the ITS field. And we believe that to deliver this we will need to nurture and develop a talented and diverse workforce, showcasing the fantastic career prospects within our industry and actively encouraging new talent to join the cause.”

The document has been created by the ITS (UK) Strategy Committee under the leadership of vice chair Karla Jakeman of Innovate UK. The committee worked through a process to develop this strategy to ensure: it supports the industry in challenging post pandemic period; can deliver on ITS (UK) manifesto commitments and goals and ultimately deliver the society’s vision for the benefits of members and communities.

“Karla is now stepping down as vice chair as part of a career change but her legacy in the form of the ITS (UK) Strategic Plan will be impactful for years to come,” says Jennie Martin.

“I am thrilled to see the final result after a long process of research and consultation with members and I am so proud of the work the Strategy Committee has done,” said Karla Jakeman. “A massive thank you from me for all the hard work and I look forward to seeing it delivered next year from my new role as head of automated transport at TRL.”