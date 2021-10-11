HERE Technologies launches advanced real-time traffic service at ITS World Congress

Global location data and technology company HERE Technologies has launched a new advanced real-time traffic service, which has been developed to enable drivers to make more informed decisions about the best routes for their journeys.

According to the company, the new service – called HERE Advanced Real-Time Traffic – is an industry-first and was unveiled at ITS World Congress being held this week in Hamburg, Germany.

The solution provides accurate speeds on arterial lanes with congestion at intersections, as well as the different speeds on roads with high occupancy vehicle lanes (in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and USA). The service includes more granular traffic coverage in more than 100 cities worldwide, across all street types, allowing for a better understanding of the overall traffic situation within a city.

“Global traffic volumes have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with loosening restrictions, traffic congestion will be more unpredictable than before due to changes in our work behavior. This means that up-to-date traffic information is more important than ever,” said Jørgen Behrens, senior vice president and chief product officer at HERE Technologies. “That’s why we continue to refine and expand our traffic offering, helping people, companies and cities to save both time and money and improve the quality of life in cities.”

HERE Advanced Real Time Traffic is an expansion of HERE’s standard real-time traffic service that delivers up-to-the-minute information about traffic flow and incidents that can cause delays. It enables the display of traffic conditions on highways, arterials and supports traffic aware routing for optimal ETA calculations.

Both HERE Real-Time Traffic and HERE Advanced Real-Time Traffic are available in more than 70 countries worldwide, covering over 13 million kilometers of roads in total. The services are based on billions of anonymized GPS data points HERE gathers every day, leveraging over 150 different probe data providers and more than 100 incident sources. Additionally, HERE is integrating into its traffic services rich vehicle sensor data from millions of connected cars across different vehicle brands.

HERE Technologies has also announced that it is one of the founding shareholders of the Mobility Data Space, a marketplace in Germany where companies in the mobility sector can exchange data in a self-determined manner to enable and further develop new mobility concepts. It is a central element of the German government’s data strategy.

Together with the Volkswagen Group, HERE has already developed a use case example for a vehicle sensor data-based hazard warning service using the Mobility Data Space. Both companies will present this concept at ITS World Congress on October 13 at 11:30am on HERE Technologies’ booth (Hall B5, Booth B5310).

“HERE has long championed the idea that better access to data and data sharing are key elements to improve mobility for the benefit of people, cities and businesses. The Mobility Data Space will help to facilitate this data exchange,” added Michael Bültmann, managing director Germany at HERE Technologies. “Making more data available in a simplified way will lead to new concepts enabling safer and more sustainable transport and mobility solutions. Ultimately, this will also help to promote greater digital sovereignty in Europe.”