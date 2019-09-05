Florida’s SITSA and RITSA get Iteris update

Supplier of applied informatics systems for the transportation industry, Iteris Inc. has received a US$1m contract to update Florida’s Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) architectures to help support the state’s planning and preparation for emerging technologies.

Iteris will upgrade the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Statewide Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Architecture (SITSA) and seven Regional ITS Architectures (RITSA) to conform to the latest version of the National ITS Architecture. The software improvements will aim to reflect the current and planned ITS and advanced technology solutions Florida stakeholders envision. The scope of services the company is providing also includes annual maintenance updates of the SITSA and RITSAs. Iteris says the project demonstrates its continuous role as a trusted advisor to FDOT and other agencies across the country, and highlights growth of new and disruptive technology deployments and trials in the Florida market.

Under the five-year agreement, Iteris will review and evaluate each architecture, and define plans for each Florida DOT region to address transportation needs with advanced technology, such as connected and automated vehicles (CAV). The company will also highlight opportunities for the capture and use of transportation data to support decision making in Florida in the context of the broad view of ITS that the architecture provides. The SITSA and RITSAs support Florida’s ITS planning and deployment to encourage interoperability and CAV preparedness. At project completion, FDOT will have Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Rule 940-compliant ITS architectures that support Florida’s transportation systems management and operations (TSM&O) vision and goals, and support ITS and CAV project planning over a 10-year horizon

Iteris will use the latest version of the Architecture Reference for Cooperative and Intelligent Transportation (ARC-IT) and its software tool set, the Regional Architecture Development for Intelligent Transportation (RAD-IT), to update the Florida architectures. The company has led the development and evolution of the US Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) ITS architecture reference, ARC-IT, over the past three decades. ARC-IT provides transportation stakeholders with the architecture reference to collaboratively plan, deploy, and enhance their transportation systems to support ITS and CAV technologies. For over 21 years, Iteris has developed, maintained and evolved the National ITS Architecture, and, more recently, the Connected Vehicle Reference Implementation Architecture (CVRIA) for USDOT.

“We are pleased to announce FDOT’s decision to entrust us with the update of Florida’s statewide and regional ITS architectures,” said Cliff Heise, vice president and national ITS architecture lead and federal program project manager for transportation systems at Iteris. “As Florida’s transportation needs increase and new technologies such as connected and automated vehicles advance and proliferate, it is vital that transportation stakeholders invest in preparations for the new realities and use a common framework to efficiently facilitate their project development and deployment activities across organizational boundaries.”