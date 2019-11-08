Expanded partnership to accelerate integration of ITS technologies with IoT cloud

Supplier of applied informatics systems for the transportation industry, Iteris Inc. has entered into a Solution Technology Integrator (STI) agreement with Cisco Systems as part of the networking and telecommunications technology developer’s transportation IoT (Internet of Things) solutions segment.

The STI agreement supports Iteris’ incorporation of Cisco technology into its smart transportation solutions, and highlights the integration of Cisco communication systems into current and future projects to ensure its mutual customers have the most secure and reliable communication infrastructure for their end-to-end transportation systems. The partnership meets both companies’ ambitions to accelerate the ‘cloud readiness’ of the USA’s ITS (Intelligent Transportation Systems) infrastructure. Iteris can now integrate Cisco hardware and software into its smart transportation solutions for public agencies across the USA with a focus on improving connected and safe mobility. The agreement facilitates Iteris’ ability to ‘design in’ Cisco products, software and services to its smart transportation systems in order to make the country’s roadways more efficient.

In addition, by integrating Cisco hardware and software at the edge of a network, the Iteris Intersection-as-a-Service offering will be able to support advanced capabilities for edge processing, as well as larger data sets and connected vehicle applications that feed into the company’s mobility intelligence platform and wider transportation analytics solutions. The STI agreement also allows Iteris to be a direct reseller of Cisco hardware and software to public agencies, focusing on the smart transportation market.

The new agreement is an expansion of the two companies’ existing partnerships. In January, Iteris announced a new focus to promote the analysis of traffic data through the Cisco Kinetic platform that included the integration of Cisco communication systems into current and future projects. In June this year Iteris revealed that its detection solutions were now part of the Cisco Connected Communities Infrastructure solution. The partners demonstrated the integration of Iteris’ Vantage Next video detection platform with Cisco’s advanced networking and software capabilities, which highlighted the seamless connectivity and high-definition analysis of multimodal data from vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

“As a member of the Cisco Solution Technology Integrator program, we are thrilled to provide city and state transportation agencies with Cisco’s industry-leading networking capabilities,” said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager of transportation systems at Iteris. “We have been a key proponent of driving change through ITS solutions for many years and this agreement with Cisco is further testament to our dedication to ultimately enhance safety and mobility across city, state and national transportation networks.”