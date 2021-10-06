SRL Traffic Systems and Innovative Road Safety Solutions partner to optimize roadwork projects

A new corporate partnership between SRL Traffic Systems and Innovative Road Safety Solutions is set to boost the efficiency, cost-effectiveness and safety of roadwork projects. The partnership facilitates the launch of the first complete temporary traffic light installation solution, which will enable traffic management companies and local authorities to decommission and reactivate permanent traffic lights quickly, cost-effectively and safely.

Under the company’s new switching service, specially trained SRL employees installing temporary traffic lights switch-off permanent signs and install patented, high visibility PVC CoverMe Signal Bags. On project completion, they access and inspect the permanent signal boxes before de-bagging and reactivation.

The new service precludes the need for customers to hire dedicated traffic signal engineers to make separate site visits to switch permanent signs off and on and to bag them before roadworks commence and is significantly cheaper.

The ground-based switching service is safer than the alternative, which involves personnel working at a height of 4-6m. It also removes the project delays incurred as teams wait for independent engineers to arrive.

The new service has already been used by Colas Group on a junction on Dewsbury Road into Leeds, part of the City Connect project. “SRL’s ability to decommission and bag-off permanent lights saves time and money and totally eradicates the working at height risk,” says Cola’s Patrick Slicker.

“Our new partnership enables us to promote the efficiency, cost-effectiveness and safety of roadwork projects across the UK and RoI,” said Malcolm Johnstone, managing director of SRL’s hire division and Peter Hoban, IRSS director, in a joint statement. “Initial customer feedback has been very strong indeed.”