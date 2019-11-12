Radar unit developed for traffic detection and monitoring at complex intersections

German traffic sensor developer InnoSenT has launched a new radar-based monitoring system for complex intersections that combines advanced technology with easy set-up and use.

InnoSenT’s new iSYS-5220 unit is distinguished by its high angular resolution, which enables precise and reliable radar detection. The company has specifically developed the product for use at complex intersections, with the unit capable of supporting fully automated and on-demand traffic management systems. With the iSYS-5220, InnoSenT has used the MIMO (multi-input / multi-output) principle and has designed the product with a large number of antennas operating in the 24GHz waveband to provide high raw data quality and object differentiation. The high angular resolution of 4° ensures unambiguous detection, differentiation, and location of objects in real-time, which is particularly advantageous in the monitoring of heavy-traffic intersections and complex infrastructures.

The radar system simultaneously determines the speed, position, direction of movement, and distance of up to 128 objects. It breaks down the objects into four classes (truck, van, car, non-motorized) and assigns them to one of up to eight detectable lanes. As a FMCW (Frequency-Modulated Continuous-Wave) radar unit, the new product enables the precise detection of stationary vehicles; an important feature in order to detect traffic waiting at an intersection’s stop bar/line. Using the unit’s tracking function, a movement history of individual road users can be mapped, ensuring their location is recognized even in heavy traffic.

The detection and differentiation of radar data points are carried out in three dimensions: speed, distance, and angle, with an updating rate of 50ms to keep traffic information continuously up to date. The unit has a maximum detection range of 820 feet (250m) and can classify trucks and cars at a distance of 590 feet (180m), and pedestrians and cyclists 295 feet (90m) away.

The tried-and-tested Doppler principle ensures high quality in determining speed, with a maximum measurable speed of 145mph (233km/h). The wide aperture angle of ± 55° in azimuth and ± 15° in elevation are necessary to cover large intersections and offer greater flexibility when installing the iSYS-5220, which is easy to deploy on an existing traffic light system or roadside infrastructure.

In developing the product, InnoSenT placed emphasis on offering traffic equipment companies and system integrators comprehensive configuration options, with the unit using open interfaces. The user-friendly GUI (graphical user interface) provides ideal options for adaptation to existing infrastructure and customer needs, allowing event zones to be freely defined. Dirt, dust, heat, cold, darkness, or extreme weather phenomena, such as sand or snowstorms, do not impede the radar’s functionality, with the iSYS-5220 suitable for: stop bar detection, vehicle counting, detection of the waiting queue length, wrong-way driving, and people at crosswalks.

“This radar system enables induction loops to be completely replaced with non-invasive technology. And radar offers more, as it doesn’t simply collect data points sporadically, but instead tracks objects over time,” said Dr Eva Maria Buchkremer, product manager at InnoSenT. “Radar detection can help to improve the traffic situation in urban areas. The iSYS-5220 system provides users with a variety of information required for efficient traffic management. If necessary, it can also be used for more complex applications and, especially, for optimizing traffic concepts.”