Iteris to upgrade LA Metro’s next-gen bus signal priority system

Iteris, a provider of smart mobility infrastructure management services, has been awarded a US$6.8m subcontract from Parsons Corporation to deliver a vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) connected bus signal priority system to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro).

The three-year program will see Iteris design and implement LA Metro’s NextGen bus signal priority (BSP) system. The project will enhance the connected bus signal priority technology for the greater LA area, which serves nearly 10 million LA Metro riders a year, covering over 83 square miles of Los Angeles County communities. According to Iteris, this is the largest project of its kind in the US.

Under the terms of the three-year subcontract agreement, with Parsons Corporation, Iteris will provide design services, procurement, integration, and testing, and make operational the new V2X-enabled BSP system at an additional 88 signalized intersections along key corridors in the Greater Los Angeles area. The deployment is due to be completed within 34 months.

This project will upgrade and expand the largest signal priority project in the nation and brings total deployments of Iteris’ BSP connected bus solutions to more than 600 signalized intersections in the region.

The V2X-enabled BSP system will leverage existing on-bus priority request systems that incorporate GPS-based automatic vehicle location equipment, wireless communications and advanced intersection traffic controller technologies that provide intersection-based priority granting capabilities.

In addition, Iteris will leverage its newly launched asset management service for intersections and arterials to track and maintain the inventory and condition of equipment deployed in the field or warehoused, conduct lifecycle analysis, and monitor asset performance over time.

“Improving safety, efficiency and sustainability for all modes of transportation is a priority for Iteris, and the cities and state agencies with which we work throughout the US,” said Scott Carlson, vice president and general manager, Mobility Professional Services at Iteris. “Our commitment to and continued involvement with LA Metro’s Countywide Signal Priority Program is a testament to the efficiency of our vehicle-to-infrastructure approach to mitigate traffic congestion and improve the environment throughout southern California metropolitan areas, as well as nationwide.”

Iteris’ asset management service for intersections and arterials is a key component of the ClearMobility Platform, which continuously monitors, visualizes and optimizes mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services, and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.