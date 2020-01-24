75% of TWM traffic signs to stay green

TWM commits to at least 75% of traffic signs supplied this year will be environmentally friendly.

Solar and wind-powered signage will form much of this sustainable pledge but in addition products running on lithium-ion batteries are also included.

The commitment comes off the back of the traffic control specialist posted record sales of environmentally friendly signs in 2019.

North Yorkshire County Council is a customer that benefitted from TWM’s work in redesigning its current signage to ensure a minimal impact on the environment.

Kevin Marshall, director at TWM, said, “Sustainability is at the heart of what we do at TWM and we are always looking for the next way to make our products more environmentally friendly.

“We’re delighted that we supplied more wind and solar powered signs than ever before in 2019 and we’re already looking forward to eclipsing this achievement in 2020.

“At TWM, we have a passion for developing equipment that brings enhanced road safety to both drivers and pedestrians. Currently, we are in the process of developing new technology that will mean that we can monitor the air pollution where our signs are based, giving us invaluable data.”

As well as developing air pollution sensors, TWM are also developing sensors that can detect floods in high risk areas, these sensors will sit alongside their current available ones that include monitoring road and air temperatures.