Newmar Power enters ITS sector with Rugged AC UPS series of uninterruptible power supplies

Newmar Power is expanding its product offering with the launch of the Rugged AC UPS series to serve public safety, telecom and new sectors including ITS and traffic management.

​Newmar Power’s new series has been specifically engineered to include ITS and traffic management in its list of potential use cases. But it is a dependable solution for all outdoor, network or industrial applications where loss of power is unacceptable or carries a high cost.

As more critical electronic devices and systems are deployed in outdoor and extreme environments, the need for reliable battery backup power is growing significantly. The Rugged AC UPS can operate in temperature conditions ranging from -40° C to 80° C and is suitable for outdoor applications such as traffic lights, digital signage, and e-tolling systems.

Newmar Power’s new battery backup solution features a wide AC input voltage range of 88–152V AC and a wide range automatic voltage regulation (AVR) which allows the UPS to stay in normal operation without transferring to back-up mode during temporary voltage irregularities.

The Rugged AC UPS’s built-in temperature-compensated battery charger helps to maximize battery life. Certified to UL 1778/CSA 107.3 and FCC Class A emissions, the Rugged AC UPS is a reliable solution that ensures critical equipment is protected and running, even when power is abnormal or unavailable.

“Newmar Power is already a trusted name in the telecom and public safety space, so we are very excited to enter new segments of the transportation sector including ITS/traffic,” says Richard Gaudet, president of network and industrial power business at Mission Critical Electronics, the parent company of Newmar Power. “We are eager to apply our decades of earned experience and knowledge to similar industries, which is evidenced by our latest solution, the Rugged AC UPS.”