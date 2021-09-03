Iteris unveils new AI-powered detection sensor for smart intersections

Iteris, a provider of smart mobility infrastructure management, has announced the launch of its new 1080p HD video and 4D radar sensor with integrated AI algorithms ­– a first-of-its-kind in the industry, according to the company.

The sensor, called Vantage Apex, identifies objects using Iteris’ AI video analytics, extensive image library, high-performance GPU/CPU-based computing, machine learning and neural network algorithms. This enables the high-precision and detailed classification of many different vehicle types and vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Todd Kreter, senior vice president and general manager of Advanced Sensor Technologies at Iteris, said, “With the addition of Vantage Apex…transportation agencies now have access to unmatched detection and tracking accuracy of vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, as well as HD video display for TMC monitoring to achieve their goals of improving safety, mobility and sustainability throughout complex transportation networks.”

Using forward-fire radar technology to virtually eliminate occlusion, the Vantage Apex hybrid sensor uses industry-leading 4D/HD radar technology with a field of view exceeding 600ft. The Vantage Apex system enables decision-zone safety functions, collision avoidance and lane-by-lane detection that delivers precise traffic detection and data.

Vantage Apex is connected vehicle ready, with the ability to provide critical infrastructure data through vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications to connected and automated vehicles (CAVs).