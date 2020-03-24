Nokia delivers smart landslide alert system for Chinese highway operator

Nokia is helping to deliver a smart highway landslide alert system in China.

In partnership with China mobile/CMCC Guangxi, the Internet-of-Things (IoT) based platform provides the BGIGC (Guangxi Beibu Gulf Investment Group Company) responsible for maintaining the highway alerts in real time.

The field-tested solution deployed on the G75 Lanzhou-Haikou Expressway, one of the main roads in the Guangxi province has undergone extensive trials where it successfully minimised the impact of a real landslide to drivers in March last year.

Enterprise applications expert at CMCC Guangxi, Yang Jirong, said, “Immediately upon deployment, the Nokia IoT solution demonstrated the value it can deliver. As a leading operator, we are highly committed to enhancing expressway safety for all road users with 5G technology and this project is a major step forward in that goal.”

Using the system, expressway management receives real-time reports on changes in ground conditions and incline stability across highway slopes. Upon indications of a potential landslide, the system immediately notifies highway management personnel by text or phone call, enabling appropriate action to be taken. A 4G eye-camera deployed on the highway slope simultaneously monitors landslide status for staff members.

The landslide monitoring and alarm system is based on the Nokia IMPACT IoT platform, comprising end-to-end Nokia hardware (Edge+ gateway and sensor nodes) and software.

Implementation of expressway slope safety evaluation, using monitoring and early warning systems, is one of the main objectives of the Ministry of Transport’s 13th Five Year Plan, and will make a major contribution to road safety.

Nokia Shanghai Bell executive vice president, Cheng Gang, said, “This is an outstanding example of the benefits the IoT can deliver to improve public safety.

“We’re pleased that our system showed its worth during trials. We believe that with the advent of 5G we can apply our IoT, analytics and wireless expertise to even more solutions that enhance levels of citizen care, well-being and security.”

