Estonian capital expands citywide network of overhead traffic detection units 

Swiss traffic and parking detector manufacturer Adec Technologies AG has supplied the third instalment of its specially customized TDC3 overhead detection units for deployment in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

Estonian traffic management company AS Signaal TM has procured another 48 TDC3-5 overhead traffic detectors, making it the single largest installation in any city with currently over 200 detectors in operation. AS Signaal uses the detectors for its citywide traffic management program, specifically to distinguish articulated busses from other vehicle classes. Adec has worked with AS Signaal since 2012, just prior to their first procurement, to implement vehicle classification specifically tailored to the city’s needs. The data from the detectors is mainly used for planning Tallinn’s road construction and improvements, as well as making traffic management decisions.

Adec’s TDC3 Series is a family of advanced traffic detectors using a combination of Doppler radar, ultrasound and passive infrared. Comprehensive traffic data for each passed vehicle, including individual vehicle class, speed, length, occupancy time and time gap, are provided via RS485 serial communications. Designed for multiple traffic management applications, gantry-mounted TDC3 detectors can replace various existing overhead detectors or induction loops.

“The greatest value of the collected data, for our engineers and traffic specialists, is the possibility to see trends, over several years, such as flows across city boundaries, activity of public transportation and traffic on bus lanes and nearby,” said AS Signaal’s chairman, Mehis Pass. “The latest installation will be placed on the major new road in the city centre, leading to Tallinn harbour.”

Adec’s managing director, Andreas Hartmann, said, “We are extremely excited to have AS Signaal TM and the city of Tallinn expand their installed base for the third time now. It shows to us that we are on the right track by striving for product longevity and continuity, whilst continuously improving our algorithms and further increasing the detectors’ accuracy.”

Adec has just returned from the ITS World Congress in Singapore where it was showing non-live versions of its high-performance TDC3 traffic detector family, as well as its BS2 IoT (Internet of Things) gateway. When solar–powered, the BS2 unit acts as a smart IoT gateway for traffic data acquisition that collects information (individual vehicle records) from three to five TDC1-PIR traffic detectors and forwards the data to the Adec cloud. When connected to mains power, the device can manage up to eight traffic detectors. The built-in logic obtains the traffic data, aggregates them if configured to do so, and securely transmits them via 3G to the Adec cloud.

Hartmann added, “We were fortunate enough to manage to get space at this exhibition. It is very exciting to bring our devices and solutions to the South Asian market where we already find our products in quite a few projects. We have seen substantial increase in interest from this geographic region, this makes it even more important for us to attend and establish personal relationships with engineers, integrators and officials alike.”