ALPR camera with on-board vehicle recognition system 

Italian traffic camera and machine vision developer Tattile has expanded its range of vehicle identification systems with the new Vega 1 unit, an intelligent camera specifically designed for single lane vehicle tracking.

The camera has been developed to provide an affordable solution for use in limited traffic areas, such as congestion charge or low-emission zones, bus and priority lanes, and vehicle access or parking management applications. The core of Tattile’s new Vega 1 unit is an onboard ALPR (Automatic Licence Plate Recognition) engine in a dual-channel camera built into a compact case. The small form-factor design and embedded intelligence provide maximum output at extremely low system costs, since all algorithms are inside the system and deliver an output that is ready to be interpreted by the end-user. The camera allows easy setup to minimize the installation and maintenance time. Due to its local storage facility, it can work as a stand-alone unit in case connectivity is interrupted.

During single lane intelligent traffic monitoring, the system provides colour video streaming via the standard RTSP (Real-Time Streaming Protocol) network control protocol. Despite having an impressive working distance of up to 82 feet (25m), the Vega1 does not require external infrared (IR) lighting. ANPR reading and video streaming are possible even in harsh and low light conditions due to its high sensitivity image sensors. The Vega 1’s standard features are complemented by several optional functionalities that provide further information on the vehicles tracked by additional vehicle brand, vehicle class, and vehicle colour identification. There are various connectivity options to connect the Vega 1 to WiFi, LTE and GPS. These additional features together with the standard functionalities turn the Vega 1 into a compact but powerful collector of all relevant data needed for vehicle identification, road control, enforcement, and other Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) applications.

Part of the Netherlands-based TKH Group since November 2018, Tattile has designed the Vega 1 to meet all the requirements of a modern parking management system. The vehicle recognition software allows the definition by dimension (small, medium, big) and to differentiate parking fees or direct larger vehicles to a designated area. The waterproof IP67 enclosure allows the unit to operate between -40° to +60° C using a 24V DC or PoE+ (Power over Ethernet) power supply. The 3MP grayscale ALPR and 3MP colour context cameras allow H.264 video streaming at up to 60fps. The Vega 1 uses standard XML; SNMP; NTCIP; DATEX2; UTMC; ONVIF; and MODBUS protocols, with 2 Inputs, 2 Outputs, plus 1 Strobe output. The camera also uses 10 integrated high–power IR LEDs for illumination.