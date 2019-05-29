AGD Systems to exhibit new detection systems at ITS European Congress

One of the UK’s leading manufacturers of traffic monitoring systems and ITS equipment, AGD Systems will be exhibiting several new products at this year’s ITS European Congress, which is taking place next week (June 2-6) at Eindhoven in The Netherlands.

The ITS European Congress is the continent’s largest event entirely dedicated to smart mobility and the digitalization of transport. At this year’s event, AGD will showcase its new suite of pedestrian solutions for 2019, and will share a stand with ITS-UK and Videalert, a leading provider of CCTV enforcement systems. Later this year, AGD will be replacing its entire popular traffic portfolio with a new family of high-performance pedestrian and vehicle detectors for urban crossings and junction control.

The AGD 326 radar detector for signalized pedestrian crossings will allow optimization of the crossing phase, giving back more green time to traffic. Suitable for UK and international deployments, it will feature dynamically adjustable range for new site designs. The AGD 641 optical pedestrian detection system will offer a 13x6ft (4x2m) zone for monitoring the pedestrian wait area and 3D stereo vision with self-IR illumination of zone for enhanced night-time detection. Both systems will offer safe, easy remote setup via a smart phone or tablet with AGD Touch-setup.

As part of the company’s comprehensive solutions suite, visitors to ITS European Congress will be able to see AGD’s WiFi-enabled, IP-capable 645 Pedestrian Detector that now has a 33×10 feet (10x3m) detection zone, and the non-intrusive, loop-replacing 318 Traffic Control Radar. The AGD 645 now has volumetric capability as part of the standard build, which allows monitoring of the level of pedestrian occupancy in the wait zone for safer, smarter pedestrian crossings. The 318 includes an important new function that offers the ability to detect stationary or queuing traffic. This, together with Wi-Fi AGD Touch-setup technology and an enhanced user setup GUI, will facilitate MOVA (microprocessor optimized vehicle actuation)installations and other strategic applications.

AGD will also present its new 343 Highways Monitoring Radar at the show. Developed using the company’s experience in designing radars for highway speed enforcement, the 343 unit is an easy-to-integrate traffic flow monitoring solution that provides real-time data on multi-lane highways. The 343 can be mounted as close as 6ft (2m) from the inner edge of the inside lane of the carriageway and will still provide information for the lane immediately below the radar, as well as the lane on the farthest point of the carriageway, looking across both carriageways to detect vehicle travel in approaching and receding directions. It can be used almost anywhere for better-informed decision-making and optimized traffic flows and combines well with AGD’s enforcement solutions to offer a full product suite for UK smart motorways as well as international highways.

Ian Hind, AGD’s commercial director, noted, “Customers will benefit from the ease, convenience and safety offered by Wi-Fi AGD Touch-setup across the whole range, and a complementary suite of solutions that have been designed using valuable customer feedback for international as well as UK deployments.”