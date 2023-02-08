IBTTA welcomes Biden’s continued focus on transportation infrastructure

In response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday February 7, the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA), welcomed the adminstration’s continued focus on infrastructure and the evironment.

“We are pleased that improving our infrastructure and protecting the environment remain top priorities for the Biden administration. We also applaud the administration’s vision to work with Congress to unite the country, strengthen the middle class, and promote greater equity and opportunity for all Americans,” said Andrew Fremier, IBTTA president and deputy executive director of the San Francisco region’s Bay Area Toll Authority and Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

“IBTTA stands ready to work with Congress and the administration to ensure that we maximize the investments made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,“ said Patrick Jones, executive director and CEO of IBTTA. “We encourage Congress and the administration to seek and find long-term, sustainable sources of funding to support our nation’s vital infrastructure. Tolling and pricing are powerful and effective tools in the funding toolbox that will help America maintain its critical infrastructure long after the IIJA.”