FHWA announces US$17.8 Million for Tribal Technical Assistance Program

The USDOT’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today published a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) announcing the availability of up to US$17.8 million over five years to re-establish seven Tribal Technical Assistance Program (TTAP) Centers across the country.

The TTAP Centers will help Tribal governments administer and manage their transportation programs and systems.

“The Tribal Technical Assistance Program Centers will help Tribal nations build capacity within their organizations, deliver important training resources, and help Tribal communities plan, construct and maintain their transportation networks,” says Arlando Teller, deputy assistant secretary for Tribal Affairs.

The purpose of the TTAP Centers is to deliver the Tribal component of FHWA’s Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP). The TTAP Centers will provide American Indian and Alaska Native Tribal governments with training, technical assistance and technology services that best meet the needs of the Tribal community, including on-demand, virtual and hands-on services that strengthen Tribal capacity for self-governance of transportation programs.

“Re-establishing regional TTAP Centers will help Tribal governments increase their ability to plan, develop, deliver and manage transportation programs, projects and critical infrastructure,” says deputy federal highway administrator Stephanie Pollack. “These capacity building resources are particularly critical now with new resources flowing to Tribes thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

Under the TTAP, there will be seven TTAP Centers serving the 12 Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) regions and associated Tribes. The seven TTAP Centers expired in 2017 when FHWA began a pilot that established one, centralized, nationwide TTAP Center. Following the conclusion of that pilot and feedback from stakeholders, the FHWA intends to reinstitute the regional delivery model to better meet the needs of tribal stakeholders.

Given the additional funding provided for Tribes under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the fact that Tribes are eligible for several new discretionary programs, the re-established TTAP Centers will provide a valuable resource at an important time to support Tribes in competing for funding from the law, and advance programs and projects to improve safety on Tribal lands, foster economic opportunity and build economic strength.

All interested parties are invited to apply. The NOFO is available at www.grants.gov and includes additional information and program requirements. Applications are due by Friday, March 25, 2022.

For more information on FHWA’s Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) and Tribal Technical Assistance Program (TTAP), please visit www.fhwa.dot.gov/clas/ltap and www.fhwa.dot.gov/clas/ttap/.

Images: AdobeStock