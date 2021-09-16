Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»VIDEO: ITS World Congress Hamburg official preview

VIDEO: ITS World Congress Hamburg official preview

0
By on Event News, Videos

ERTICO – ITS Europe, in association with the City of Hamburg, and the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure have just released this preview video, outlining what to expect at next month’s ITS World Congress in Hamburg (11-15 October 2021). Thought leaders, developers and decision-makers from the automotive, public transport, logistics, IT, mobility and telecommunications sectors will meet in one of Europe’s model regions to exchange mobility solutions for the future.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world as well as chairmen and CEOs of multinational transportation technology corporations. Tom's early career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts