ERTICO – ITS Europe, in association with the City of Hamburg, and the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure have just released this preview video, outlining what to expect at next month’s ITS World Congress in Hamburg (11-15 October 2021). Thought leaders, developers and decision-makers from the automotive, public transport, logistics, IT, mobility and telecommunications sectors will meet in one of Europe’s model regions to exchange mobility solutions for the future.
VIDEO: ITS World Congress Hamburg official preview
