TTI/Conduent webinar to focus on sustainability for tolling agencies

By on Event News, Tolling

A forthcoming webinar hosted by TTI and Conduent Transportation, a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies, will explore how to maintain and improve sustainability through automation, rich analytics, cloud-focused solutions, and more.

The live event, titled 21st Century Roadside Technology: Positioning Tolling Agencies for Sustainability, will take place on Wednesday 7th April at 3:00pm London time. The hour-long webinar will offer a unique insight from Conduent Transportation’s Road Usage Charging team on how agencies can best use technology to learn: 
• How to utilize technologies to customize to tolling agency’s top needs
• The vital role in improving environmental and social impact
• How to use technology to catalyze customer experience while reducing congestion
If you are interested in attending this one-off event, click HERE.

Those in attendance will discover how agencies can harness the power of 21st century technologies to help  increase mobility, reduce congestion, improve operations in order to achieve sustainability.

Presenters
Scott Doering leads Conduent Transportation’s tolling operations and is shaping its vision for the future, as the business pivots its offerings toward emerging needs such as congestion management and road usage charging.


Lee Roche leads Conduent Transportation’s Road Usage Charging technology team, with extensive experience in the development and management of large scale systems for commercial and public sector organizations.

Tom Stone has edited Traffic Technology International (TTI) magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During this time he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world.

