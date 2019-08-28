Transport management technology focus at Australian ITS Summit for Cubic

The Cubic Corporation’s Transportation Systems (CTS) business division has released details of its participation the seventh annual Australian Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Summit, taking place in Melbourne this week (August 28-29).

Under the Summit’s theme of ‘Shaping Future Transport’, Cubic’s vice president of global ITS strategy, Chris Bax, will discuss ways to use the wealth of data collected by current transport networks to reduce congestion. Bax will be participating in Session 7: ‘Optimizing and Developing Transport Networks – AI, Data, ADS’ on Thursday (August 29). Bax’s presentation is entitled: ‘Detecting, Analyzing and Optimizing – Improving Congestion in NSW’.

“The data collected by our transport networks can provide valuable insights to transport managers and planners,” said Bax. “It’s important to explore better methods of detecting and analyzing this data so we can proactively manage the network, optimize the use of transport infrastructure and improve the traveler experience.”

At the Summit, Cubic will also be showcasing its next-generation Transport Management Platform, along with a range of its Trafficware and Gridsmart capabilities. CTS acquired Texas-based transportation equipment manufacturer and software developer Trafficware in October 2018, and followed this up with the purchase of Tennesse-based traffic management equipment manufacturer Gridsmart in January this year. The company’s portfolio on display will include:

Cubic Transport Management Platform – Integrated transport and traffic management are critical elements of the multimodal transportation networks of the future, providing individual operators the ability to more effectively manage and push out information to travelers about their systems. Recently commercialized through a contract with Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW), Cubic’s Transport Management Platform combines advanced situational awareness, predictive and machine learning technologies while allowing for the continued operation of legacy systems;

Synchro and SimTraffic Software – The Synchro Studio suite of products from Trafficware provides traffic analysis, optimization and simulation services. The package combines the modeling capabilities of Synchro and the micro-simulation and animation capabilities of SimTraffic with Trafficware’s 3D viewer to create the ultimate tool kit for any traffic engineer;