ITS European Congress organisers ‘looking at all potential alternatives’ in face of COVID-19

While officially still going ahead, organisers of the ITS European Congress have issued a statement announcing that they are ‘looking at all potential alternatives’ to the event set to take place in Lisbon, Portugal, 18-20 May 2020.

As Europe is gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, ERTICO – ITS Europe, ITS Portugal, the City of Lisbon and CCL (Lisbon Congress Centre) have moved to reassure all participants and stakeholders that, “along with the Portuguese authorities and international health organisations, we are carefully monitoring the global Coronavirus – COVID-19 situation.”

The statement continued: “There are currently no recommendations from the local authorities not to hold international events in May in Lisbon. Nevertheless we are looking at all potential alternatives in view that the event will happen in a safe and healthy environment.

“As with other large-scale events around Europe, we must be prudent and realistic in our planning. We are working closely with our partners, the authorities, Lisbon Congress Centre and with health care professionals to establish alternative plans including postponement of the ITS European Congress.”

“Our main concern remains the health and safety of our staff, exhibitors, visitors and partners and therefore we will continue keeping a close eye on further developments and referring to the guidelines and recommendations provided by local and national health and professional authorities. Thank you for your trust and we do hope for your understanding in these uncertain times.”

Traffictechnologytoday.com will bring you news of this event and any others affected by COVID-19 as it breaks.

