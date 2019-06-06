Iteris launches new ClearGuide transportation analytics platform

Applied informatics systems supplier, Iteris Inc., has unveiled a new transportation analytics platform at ITS America’s Annual Conference and Expo in Washington, DC.

Iteris ClearGuide is a mobility intelligence platform designed to help transportation agencies achieve safer, more efficient mobility across their networks.

The modern, flexible and scalable software platform enables transportation agencies and commercial entities, such as construction and engineering firms, to actively monitor traffic congestion, and identify anomalies and their causes.

The platform has been developed to help city, state, regional and national agencies make the best traffic operations and planning decisions in an intuitive and easy-to-use interface. ClearGuide is designed to ingest large amounts of complex data from sensors, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and third-party providers, as well as a wide array of emerging data from sources including connected vehicles. ClearGuide users are presented with real-time and historical analytics and visualizations that help identify problem areas before traffic congestion gets any worse.

The key features of the platform are:

Real-time analytics – allowing agencies to make informed operational decisions based on the very latest data;

Performance measurement – monitor congestion on any roadway, large or small, and identify anomalies, problem areas and hotspots;

Powerful integrations – quick and robust third-party data ingestion and processing from multiple sources;

Advanced reporting – in-depth before-and-after performance reports and post-event analysis.

Iteris says early-access customers are already seeing the benefits of ClearGuide’s powerful features in extensive deployments, including Transport Canada, which uses it nationwide. The company notes that all existing customers using its iPeMS (Iteris Performance Measurement System) cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) analytics and visualization platform will be migrated to the new system.

“I am thrilled to announce our launch of the most powerful transportation analytics platform available,” said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager of transportation systems at Iteris. “With ClearGuide, transportation agencies of any size can optimize their mobility operations using real-time, historical and contextual transportation analytics to identify problem areas and their root causes, and ultimately improve safety and mobility for all road users.”