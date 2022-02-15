Intertraffic announces Summit Programme for Amsterdam

The Intertraffic Summit Programme 2022 has been announced and is fully focused on innovative solutions and best practices to speed up the mobility transition. Concrete solutions for the growing accessibility, safety and climate problems will be shared through various formats like interactive presentations, workshops, panel discussions, demonstrations and debates.

Renowned companies, cities and stakeholder organizations such as Swarco, 3M, Yunex Traffic, TomTom, Vitronic, Be-Mobile, Nissan, Amazon Web Services, International Road Federation, Polis, Cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam, Teledyne FLIR, Verra Mobility, EasyPark, Flowbird, WPS Parking Solutions and many others are in the line up.

The Intertraffic Summit is part of the Intertraffic Amsterdam trade show running from March 29 to April 1, 2022 at RAI Amsterdam. Both the trade show with over 800 exhibitors and the Summit Programme are free to attend for professionals. With close to 120 sessions and demonstrations the knowledge transfer component is more diverse and interactive than ever.

The 2022 edition of Intertraffic Amsterdam will have a strong focus on the ever-increasing digitalization and the importance of real-time data exchange. Whether it is linking every stakeholder in the mobility ecosystem, connecting roadside equipment with vehicles to improve road safety and traffic flow, monitoring traffic or offering seamless travel experiences, real-time data flows will be at the heart of any mobility service. At Intertraffic Amsterdam many exhibitors will highlight the potential of unlocking data.

Opening ceremony and awards

A sneak preview of the official opening of Intertraffic reveals a keynote by Dieter Michell-Auli, member of the board of Deutsche Bahn International Operations, and chief sales officer of DB Engineering & Consulting. His presentation will focus on Smart Urban Mobility – sustainable modes: ‘presenting ambitions and plans to rethink mobility, mullti-modality options, creating a liveable and sustainable mobility ecosystem, adopting new technologies to meet connectivity needs of travellers’. The winners of the respective Intertraffic Green Globe Award, User Experience Award and Inspiration Award will also be announced during the ceremony.

Government representatives of major cities around the world and road operators are due to attend and catch up on the latest industry developments and learn from best practices. The presented mobility solutions and policy guidelines fully respond to the challenges in the sector such as further digitalization and automation, the enormous growth in data collection and the increasing connectivity and information needs of the traveller as well as the pressing climate issues.

Pioneers and innovators will jointly discuss the mobility of the future whilst authorities will demonstrate the progress and lessons learned regarding governance, social, economic and environmental goals and the many mobility challenges they are facing.

Highlighted summit themes are safe and secure data sharing, safer mobility with artificial intelligence, using data to fight congestion and nudge travellers, creating new traffic insights, smart asset management and optimising traffic by cloud technology and roadway analytics.

Many sessions will focus on influencing travel behaviour, new mobility modes, integrated services, examples of Mobility as a Service put into practice, all with the aim of providing an alternative to the use of the private car and to help to reduce congestion, CO2 emissions and constraints in transport capacity.

An array of workshops on Green Deal impacts, multiple use of public space, kerb management, vehicle-driver interaction, creating next steps in Cooperative Automated Driving and various new developments in road safety and road construction are on offer as well.

Some of the summit take aways will be learnings about new parking services, impacts of climate change on the transport infrastructure, C-ITS deployment and how to realise smart roads and digital infrastructure. Attendance is complimentary to professionals, who can apply for their entrance ticket via the Intertraffic website. Intertraffic exhibitors fill 13 halls and the summit presentations are hosted in three theatres and one open stage.