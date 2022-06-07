Industry prepares to meet again at Traffex, Birmingham

With just days to go before the traffic and transport industry gets together for Traffex Parkex 2022 at Birmingham’s NEC (14-16 June), there is much to look forward to at this longstanding free-to-attend event – especially since it has been three years since the last edition took place in 2019.

The highlight for many will be the Traffex conference where an impressive line-up of 100+ speakers has been assembled to discuss a wide range of key topics across the three days. Subjects being addressed will include: the skills shortage; sustainability and decarbonisation; road and worker safety; climate impact on tech; total transport; funding; adaptive traffic management; connected and autonomous vehicles; micromobility; and much more. The full conference programme can be viewed on the Traffex website.

Baroness Vere, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State and Minister for Roads, Buses and Places, from the Department for Transport, will give the ministerial keynote on the opening morning, while a wide range of speakers from both the public and private sectors will deliver the main conference sessions from within two dedicated theatres.

A different programme will run each of the three days and, in addition, a ‘Solutions Showcase’ will champion innovation in the sector. Visitors can also explore Parkex, the UK’s national parking event, on the same ticket, which takes place alongside Traffex at the NEC.

The show floor itself boasts 150 of the leading companies in traffic management including: AGD Systems, Aldridge Traffic, Geveko Markings, Glasdon, IDT, Kapsch, Siignals, SRL, Swarco, Transoft, Vivacity and Yunex Traffic. And the event is supported by several of the industry’s key trade associations: the Department for Transport (DfT), Institute of Highway Engineers (IHE), ITS UK, Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT), National Highways, the Road Surface Treatments Association (RSTA), the Association of Directors of Environment, Economy, Planning and Transport (ADEPT) and the Association for Road Traffic Safety and Management (ARTSM). The full exhibitor list is available online.

Traffex 2022 runs for three days, opening on Tuesday 14th June at 9:30am, and running until 5:00pm each day (4:30pm on the final afternoon). Visitors can register free of charge online.