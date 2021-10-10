ITS World Congress 2021: Meet some of the Congress partners

The ITS World Congress begins today (Monday, October 11) and looks set to be a great success, with more than 10,000 people registered from around the world – all looking forward to experiencing Future Mobility Now.

With over 400 exhibitors, 200+ conference sessions, 33 technical demonstrations and 19 technical visits, the sheer size of the event can seem overwhelming to start with. So, here we focus in on five of the key event partners and give a preview of the technology and services they’ll be showcasing at the Hamburg Messe…

1. HERE: Discover the power of location technology

Learn how tailored and scalable location data helps deliver seamless intermodal journeys and shapes the future of smart mobility. Join experts at HERE’s Stand B5.310 and watch demonstrations to learn how location technology can help to advance urban mobility, deliver efficient rides, and optimize transit routes.

HERE will also be hosting a two panel discussions on Thursday, October 14, 2 – 4pm, with Siemens, Deutsche Bahn, NavVis and SBB. Looking at out how location intelligence is helping to shape the future of rail mobility.

On Wednesday, October 13, HERE CEO Edzard Overbeek will join Plenary Session 2 in Auditorium Z at 9am to discuss the topic of ‘Delivering safe, efficient and integrated solutions for optimizing transportation.’

2. Continental: discussing the future

Continental has 150 years of experience in mobility technology. The company stands for driving safety and is a pioneer in vehicle electronics, connectivity, and software. Based on this expertise, Continental’s goal is to unleash the full potential of smart and autonomous mobility solutions for everyone’s benefit. At the ITS World Congress the company will be demonstrating services and innovative solutions along the following technology streams:

Enabling technologies for smart mobility

Smart city mobility

Fleet management services

Confined area mobility

Autonomous mobility

Robots for autonomous transport

Join Continental in at Stand B5.410.



3. Mobileye: Changing the urban mobility landscape

As city and transportation officials rethink mobility, tackle traffic congestion, advance sustainability, and build safer intersections for pedestrians and vehicles, accurate data collection has become a critical endeavor.

At ITS World Congress 2021, come and meet representatives from Mobileye, an Intel Company, and a global leader in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization, and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving solutions, at Stand B5.200.

Mobileye aggregates road data from millions of vehicles equipped with our advanced computer vision technology as they travel their regular routes, which allows us capture the real-world traffic dynamics and the changing urban mobility landscape.

Mobileye Data Services can help local authorities and DOTs address mobility and transportation challenges by providing valuable data on driving behavior, pedestrian and cyclist volume, traffic flow with lane-level precision, and more – all delivered at a high refresh rate.

4. Sopra Steria: Towards fluid and eco-responsible mobility

Sopra Steria, a European leader in consulting, digital services and software development, will participate as General Partner at the ITS World Congress.

Come and discuss with it experts, who will present our approaches and IT solutions for a more open, more fluid and more eco-responsible mobility, at stand B5.003. And don’t miss Sopra Steria’s conference on Tuesday, October 12 at 3.30pm – How to take advantage of the power of your raw mobility data, during which three of its European experts will illustrate this subject with different use cases.

4. ZF Group: Experience next-generation mobility today

Mobility is changing faster than ever before. The strategic goal of ZF is to provide technology for ‘Next Generation Mobility’. Not tomorrow, but now.

The global technology company offers all the necessary technologies for the vehicle and mobility concepts of the future. The Group is also very active in the market for autonomous shuttle systems.

The ZF subsidiary 2getthere has many years of experience with autonomous driving systems. And currently, ZF is in the process of developing autonomous shuttles for the German cities of Friedrichshafen and Mannheim as part of the RABus project. The company is convinced that a network of autonomous, electric shuttles available via app can usefully supplement existing public transport services in cities, but also better connect rural areas of cities.

At the ITS World Congress in Hamburg, ZF will show what role the company will play in the future when it comes to autonomous shuttle systems.

Visit ZF on Stand B5110 and attend its public panel discussion with exciting guests on stage B5420, on the topic Mobility in transition – the public transport of the future. Now. (in German language) on October 12 at 11am.