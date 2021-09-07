FREE WEBINAR: ITS World Congress preview from ERTICO-ITS Europe

On Thursday 9 September at 14:00 CET (13:00 BST, 8am ET), ERTICO-ITS Europe will host a webinar to update participants on the latest preparations for the ITS World Congress.

Jacob Bangsgaard, ERTICO CEO, Lisa Boch-Andersen, director of events and communications at ERTICO and Harry Evers, managing director at ITS Hamburg 2021 GmbH, will present.

The panel will discuss one of the most popular congress topics: cooperative, connected and automated mobility (CCAM) with keynote addresses from Dr Michael Barillère-Scholz, CEO of ioki – a DB Company and Ricardo Muñoz Núñez, transportation lead public sector, Google Cloud, who will talk of their organisations’ impact in the area of CCAM.

The webinar will focus on some of the technological advances, remaining challenges and policy initiatives that are driving innovation and deployment of CCAM across the world.

In the second part of the webinar, Dr Stephane Dreher, senior manager at ERTICO, will moderate a presentation session and panel discussion with three experts: Manabu Umeda, of the steering committee for SIP-adus /and The University of Tokyo, will present how SIP-adus is taking on the challenges for the realisation of automated driving systems in Japan.

Beth Kigel, vice president and director of smart and connected solutions, HNTB Corporation, will talk about some trends in the US and how innovation, automation, data and equity are driving change in transport solutions and finally, Ludger Rogge, policy officer at DG RTD, EC and chair of CCAM Working Group 1, will give an overview of some the European Commission initiatives to accelerate research and innovation, testing and deployment of CCAM in Europe.

“We believe the ITS World Congress in Hamburg gives you the opportunity to meet with the most established and recognisable companies and influencers in the mobility field. It is an unmissable opportunity to share knowledge, experiences and make important business connections,” says Bangsgaard.