The conference venue, County Hall, is situated next to the famous London Eye observation wheel

EXCLUSIVE: TTI to host UK CAV Infrastructure event 

By on Autonomous Vehicles, Connected Vehicles, Event News

The publishers of Traffic Technology International are delighted to announce that The UK CAV Infrastructure Symposium will take place in London’s County Hall from 4-5 October 2021, showcasing the latest developments in connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) technology.

The conference, which will also feature a small selection of handpicked exhibitors presenting CAV  infrastructure technologies and services, will bring together local authorities, pilot-project operators, car manufacturers, and research associations and universities to discuss, debate and present solutions to prepare the UK for the introduction of ever more intelligent driverless vehicles.

Delegates can expect to see presentations from some of the best-known, most qualified experts on establishing and delivering CAV infrastructure. The focus will be on which technologies and services to employ, plus how best to future-proof CAV system choices. 

With key figures from car manufacturers talking about their product plans and their CAV infrastructure requirements to senior figures from pilot-project operators and research associations, The UK CAV Infrastructure Symposium is designed to help UK companies and authorities make informed decisions on what technologies and systems to invest in.

Taking place in the heart of London, overlooking the Houses of Parliament, The UK CAV Infrastructure event will be co-located with The UK Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Symposium, a conference that is dedicated to helping ensure Britain is as ready to accommodate the current and ever growing influx of electric-only vehicles. Delegates will be able to participate in both conferences at no extra cost.
You can learn more about The UK CAV Infrastructure Symposium event and buy your delegate pass here www.ukcavinfrastructure.com.
