EXCLUSIVE: TTI to host UK CAV Infrastructure event 

The publishers of Traffic Technology International are delighted to announce that The UK CAV Infrastructure Symposium will take place in London’s County Hall from 4-5 October 2021, showcasing the latest developments in connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) technology.
The conference, which will also feature a small selection of handpicked exhibitors presenting CAV infrastructure technologies and services, will bring together local authorities, pilot-project operators, car manufacturers, and research associations and universities to discuss, debate and present solutions to prepare the UK for the introduction of ever more intelligent driverless vehicles.
With key figures from car manufacturers talking about their product plans and their CAV infrastructure requirements to senior figures from pilot-project operators and research associations, The UK CAV Infrastructure Symposium is designed to help UK companies and authorities make informed decisions on what technologies and systems to invest in.