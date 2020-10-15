ERTICO prepares for first ever Virtual ITS European Congress

Despite ongoing Covid-19 social distancing regulations and travel restrictions, ERTICO – ITS Europe is still able to bring together the international ITS community, with its first ever Virtual ITS European Congress, taking place 9-10 November 2020.

ERTICO’s mission is to bring the same energy and engagement of previous face-to-face Congresses to its virtual event. Participants will access an entirely virtual event with the 3D setting of an interactive platform and a range of tools to facilitate engagement, networking and debate with ITS key players.

The rich programme includes 20 high-level speakers and keynotes, 24 sessions on different thematics, more than 200 papers and presentations, more than 20 interviews and satellite events.

Four high-level sessions will address the essential pillars at the foundation of the event’s motto: resilient, innovative, green and visionary mobility.

Resilience is a powerful tool to handle and accommodate disruption ensuring high-quality performance in the transport and mobility of people and goods. Representatives from both the public and the private sectors will debate to identify measures to create a more resilient mobility, to deal with cybersecurity and safety challenges and deliver services efficiently and more securely.

Innovation is key to the development of new mobility solutions that meet users’ demands and evolve the needs of society. This session will brainstorm on identifying gaps and alternatives to facilitate innovation in transports through cross-sector collaboration and new technologies.

Sustainability is the goal and a pre-requisite of our modern times , and fits into the wider context of the European Green Deal. Speakers from the European Commission, the public sector and industry will address the challenges and outline the solutions to achieve cleaner, greener and hence smarter mobility.

Visionary is the word that sums up the future of mobility: the latest trends and technology developments used to transform challenges into opportunities and make the transport system even more inclusive, cooperative and up-to-date.

Tickets can be secured now at the event website