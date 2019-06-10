Cubic showcases NextCity innovations at UITP Global Public Transport Summit

Following its presentations at the ITS America Annual Meeting in Washington DC last week, the Cubic Corporation’s Transportation Systems (CTS) business division is exhibiting its transportation solutions for smart cities at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Sweden.

Organized by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) and taking place in Stockholm from June 9-12 under the theme of ‘The Art of Public Transport’, the summit is the world’s largest event dedicated to sustainable mobility and features informative sessions and an exhibition of the latest innovations and solutions in transportation. Cubic will be hosting several sessions on artificial intelligence (AI), account-based travel, Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), contactless payments, intelligent revenue protection and blockchains. In addition to these sessions, CTS’ strategy director, Crissy Ditmore, will be participating in a panel discussion on: ‘Ticketing and Payment: How Hard Can It Be?’ on June 12.

Cubic will also be showcasing several NextCity solutions including:

Mobile Suite – which offers a portable, fully integrated ecosystem of transportation information and payment capabilities to support back-end systems that enrich the travel experience for both travelers and service providers. Cubic provides transit operators with mobile capabilities supporting retail networks, ticket inspection and traveler-facing experiences;

Urban Mobility Backoffice – which is an open architecture revenue management system that allows customers to manage complex, multimodal transportation networks while offering travelers a single account to manage all their travel needs. Each solution is flexible to support evolving payment technologies while allowing transportation operators to choose from a mix of products and services that reduce operational costs;

Transport Management Platform – Integrated transport and traffic management are critical elements of the multimodal transportation networks of the future, providing individual operators the ability to more effectively manage and push out information to their travelers about their systems. The first-of-its-kind cloud-based intelligent transportation system (ITS) and data integration management system is built on a flexible and scalable platform that allows for the continued operation of legacy systems while reducing costs of operation;

Virtual Ticket Agent with AI Capability – which aims to provide passengers with the benefit of a walk-up ticket office that can connect them via a live video-link to a local ticketing expert. It can use the built-in camera for document validation and share information with passengers to help them select the right ticket and journey options. It also enables staff to be deployed around hubs, keeping human contact in public transit in a more efficient and effective way and improving staff visibility;

Innovative Technologies – new technologies within the innovation realm, from ultra-wideband to remote validation, while touching on connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) as well as AI.

“Through our NextCity vision, we provide cutting-edge technologies in areas such as mobile, open payment, intelligent traffic systems, real-time passenger information and data analytics to enhance mobility in urban areas,” said Matt Cole, president of CTS. “We’re inspired to develop solutions that connect people and improve the way we move throughout cities. We’re excited to showcase these industry-leading innovations this year at UITP Summit.”