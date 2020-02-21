Collaborative public/private ITS conference to improve UK mobility

Transport experts from the public and private sector are joining forces to improve mobility in the UK through intelligent transport systems.

More than 170 delegates from various local authorities across the country and representatives from their suppliers are to spend two days discussing ways of collaborating more effectively at the Transport Technology Forum annual conference.

Sponsored by the Department for Transport (DfT) and organised by Arup, the event will include sessions on future mobility zones, connectivity, cyber security, smart parking and asset management.

Bristol, Hull and Transport for West Midlands and the DfT are among those speaking at the conference, while an exhibition will also be present.

“Technology is key to helping us move people and goods around more efficiently,” explained TTF Chair Steve Gooding. “However, for many the whole concept of adopting intelligent transport systems is scary, requiring a move away from past procurement practices, so they miss out on the benefits. The TTF Conference is our way of sharing knowledge and best practice, with authorities explaining their real-world experience from embracing technology, and experts on hand to advise on navigating the procurement jungle to make a real difference.”

“The Department for Transport has funded many pilot projects demonstrating how technology delivers value cheaper, quicker and more effectively than infrastructure solutions alone,” added Darren Capes, ITS Policy Lead at the DfT. “In order to get widespread adoption and meet the Government’s aims around decarbonisation and better use of data, these solutions need to be shared with authorities across the country and the TTF Conference is a great way of doing this.”

Although the event is effectively sold out, authorities can join a waiting list to take advantage of any cancellations. To do so email events@ttf.uk.net. The event, which takes place at the Mercure Bristol Holland House Hotel on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 March also includes a gala dinner on the Wednesday night.

