CES 2021 Las Vegas event cancelled, as it shifts to an all-digital experience

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has just announced that it has cancelled its physical, Las Vegas event, CES 2021. However, the organisers are now promising that much of the experience will be transferred to a virtual world, and the event will still take place 6-9 January 2021

The all-digital experience will still connect exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world and allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world.

“Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it’s just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person,” says Gary Shapiro (left), president and CEO, CTA. “Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the pandemic — and that innovation will also help us reimagine CES 2021 and bring together the tech community in a meaningful way. By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences.”

CES 2021 will be a new immersive experience, where attendees will have a front row seat to discover and see the latest technology. This highly personalised experience will bring a global event to the comfort and safety of homes or offices.

CTA’s goal for CES 2021 is to provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships, while prioritising health and safety. The event is planned to return to Las Vegas for CES 2022, combining the best elements of a physical and digital show.