Cenex and UTAC extend event partnership with two-year agreement

Cenex, the organizer of the largest UK event dedicated to transport innovation, Cenex-Low Carbon Vehicle (LCV) and Cenex-Connected Automated Mobility (CAM), has signed a two-year partnership agreement with UTAC, a leading international group in digital and sustainable mobility.

Cenex-LCV2022 and Cenex-CAM2022 will be hosted at the UTAC Proving Ground in Bedfordshire on September 7 – 8, 2022, with the 2023 events to follow thereafter.

“We are very pleased to renew our successful collaboration with the UTAC and look forward to running our Cenex-LCV-CAM event at this wonderful venue for another two years,” says Robert Evans, CEO of Cenex. “As an industry test facility, UTAC provides a unique and thematically appropriate venue for hosting our technology exhibition, seminar program and networking event, focused as it is on the future of mobility. Our event attracts industry, academic and government leaders from the UK and abroad who are developing the technology and policy needed to accelerate the transition of our vehicles and supporting infrastructure to Net Zero.

“Our first event under this renewed partnership will be the 15th year of low carbon vehicle showcasing and the 5th year with an integrated Connected Automated Mobility exhibition and seminar program. The policy and market context for Net Zero reinforces the relevance of our event for the next decade and beyond.

“We look forward to working in partnership with the UTAC team to keep delivering a world class event for the international innovation community developing current and next generation of Automated Connected Electric and Shared (ACES) technology and policy.”

“We are delighted to once again be hosting Cenex-LCV-CAM in 2022 and 2023,” adds Laurent Benoit, CEO of UTAC. “We are continually upgrading and investing in our facilities to support the automotive and transport sectors. This includes testing and developing advanced propulsion technologies, connected and autonomous vehicle systems, and intelligent transport solutions. We are looking forward to supporting and assisting in making both events a great success.”