5GAA hosts live V2X workshops and demos in Atlanta this week

On May 12, the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) will organise a workshop on “C-V2X: Ready to Deploy”, bringing together infrastructure owners and operators and the broader ecosystem stakeholders to disclose the benefits of C-V2X for traffic safety. The workshop will be followed in the afternoon by a series of live C-V2X technology demonstrations.

After more than two years of virtual meetings, the 5G Automotive Association will be back to a face-to-face meeting week, which is taking place this week (May 9-13) in Atlanta, GA, and allow 5GAA members to catch up on the latest development of the association and its activities.

As part of the week, on May 12, from 9 AM to 12 PM EDT, 5GAA will hold a workshop on “C-V2X: Ready to Deploy”, bringing together infrastructure owners and operators, car manufacturers and suppliers, leading technology companies and research institutions to discover the benefits of C-V2X for traffic safety.

A family of technologies that can be tailored for all needs, C-V2X provides solutions for rural, regional and national infrastructure challenges by using connectivity to prioritise safety for all road users. The panel discussions will explore the adaptability of C-V2X solutions for different community needs and how IOOs and local authorities can leverage the opportunities of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act to modernise their operations.

The event is taking place at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Buckhead, Atlanta. It will feature keynote speeches from local and regional DOT and representatives of 5GAA’s member companies, such as Applied Information and Audi of America.

In addition, 5GAA’s members showcase live demonstrations of C-V2X use cases open to local authorities and other stakeholders during the afternoon. The demonstrations will occur in two locations: the Alpharetta Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory, iATL and the Peachtree Corners Curiosity Lab.

Find here the agenda of the workshop and the scheduled demos.