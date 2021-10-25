Moscow begins using enforcement cameras to fine motorists for not using headlights

Photo-video cameras on Moscow roads are now being used to distinguish cars with their headlights off or without daytime running lights. Before issuing a fine of 500 rubles (US$7), data from cameras is checked using information-processing techniques.

Driving without the dipped headlights or daytime running lights on is a violation of clause 19.5 of the road traffic regulation of the Russian Federation.

“A car with the headlights on is better visible on the road in any weather, even if it has a dark body. Seeing the lights ahead, other road users can more quickly calculate the distance to the approaching car and its speed, which will reduce the risk of getting into an accident through carelessness,” explained a spokesperson for the Moscow Traffic Control Center.

“All materials from the camera are checked using data processing techniques at the Moscow Traffic Control Center to make sure that the neural network correctly recognizes the violation, and the drivers would not receive unreasonable fines. Any doubts about the guilt of the motorist are interpreted in their favor,” the spokesperson concluded.