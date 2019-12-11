Australia type approval for Sensys Gatso T-Series mobile camera

The world’s largest supplier of traffic enforcement equipment, the Sensys Gatso Group, has received technical and legislative approval for the use of its T-Series Mobile Digital Road Safety Camera (MDRSC) in the state of Victoria through its Sensys Gatso Australia subsidiary.

The approval enables Victoria Police to use the Sensys Gatso T-Series MDRSC systems to enforce and deter speeding motorists ‘anytime, anywhere’ across the State of Victoria. The Mobile Digital Road Safety Camera System is underpinned by the company’s T-Series enforcement platform which uses world class multi tracking radar that is able to track and measure speeds of multiple vehicles across more than six lanes. It has an exclusively designed 20MP camera that produces high quality images and purpose designed software for the Australian marketplace.

“We are proud of this significant outcome. It has been achieved by working collaboratively with the State of Victoria and its road safety program,” commented Sensys Gatso Australia’s managing director, Enzo Dri. “We believe this solution will assist in reducing the number of speeding vehicles on the Victorian road network and subsequently contribute to the minimisation of serious injuries and fatalities.”

The Sweden-based company has also announced the delivery and acceptance of the final batch of in-vehicle traffic enforcement systems to a governmental customer in Saudi Arabia. Sensys Gatso Group originally received a procurement award for the delivery of in-vehicle camera systems to a potential total value of US$10.6m (SEK100m) in March 2018. The un-named customer then placed a first purchase order of US$7m (SEK66m) in September 2018, and the company sent several batches of equipment, based on delivery capacity and in-vehicle installation progress. The fifth and final batch of US$1.4m (SEK14m) of enforcement equipment from the initial purchase order has now been delivered to the customer.

Sensys Gatso’s T-series in-vehicle systems have a great impact on driver behaviour as they are unpredictable in time and location. They can be quickly deployed in large quantities without having to install fixed units on roadsides. When installed in vehicles, the company’s radar-based camera systems allow patrol cars to measure the speeds of vehicles while driving or when parked alongside the road. For more flexible deployment, the system components are integrated into an enforcement vehicle without altering the outward appearance of the vehicle. Depending on the chosen strategy, the operator can choose to enforce traffic in approaching, receding or both directions, from a stationary or moving vehicle.

“We are pleased that the final batch of this purchase order has been delivered and accepted by the customer,” commented Joris Lampe, Sensys Gatso Group’s CCO. “We have built up a strong partnership with this customer and we are looking forward to working with them in the future.”

The company’s customers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are served by its regional office in Dubai, which recently received two orders from the United Arab Emirates for speed and red-light enforcement systems. Worth US$850,000, the first order was from the Dubai Police, and the second US$1.2m award was placed by the police force in the Emirate of Ajman. Deliveries for both orders are planned to be executed within the fourth quarter of this year, and the first quarter of 2020.