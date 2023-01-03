Global sustainability platform CDP recognizes Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom has announced that it is participating in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for the second time and has improved upon last year’s rating.

CDP is a non-profit organization that runs the world’s leading environmental disclosure platform. This initiative is highly renowned as more than 18,700 companies have already disclosed their environmental impact through their platform.

“Creating a sustainable future of mobility is what drives us. Therefore, we are always working on improving our own environmental performance while trying to reduce emissions in the traffic sector,” says Kapsch TrafficCom sustainability manager Juliane Höbarth.

Among the measures that the company is focusing on to achieve its sustainability goals is for example the Green Gantry, a gantry that is made out of wood (as opposed to steel), refurbishable on-board-units, or cloud-based IT solutions that no longer require resource-intensive on-premise server capacity. On top of that, measures to reduce our own carbon footprint, like extended use of electronic devices or emphasis on remote work, are continually introduced.