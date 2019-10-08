Global mobility coalition seeks 95% transport emissions cut by 2050

The international organization for public-private cooperation, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has launched the Global New Mobility Coalition (GNMC) to accelerate the use of shared, electric and autonomous mobility for cutting passenger-transport-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 95% by 2050.

The WEF’s new GNMC partnership is a group of over 100 experts, NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and companies, that aims to reduce passenger mobility emissions by 95% through combining shared, electric and autonomous mobility (SEAM). Currently, the GNMC has over 100 members from North America, Europe and Asia, of which 40% are from the private sector, 35% NGOs and 25% academia. The GNMC’s steering committee includes representatives from: Uber, Via, BMW, Ford, ClimateWorks, Energy Foundation China, RMI, China EV100, Technion, and UC Davis. Among its partner coalitions are C40, Polis Network, ITF, and AutoEV100.

By developing and testing new and unique policies with different cities, the GNMC will promote SEAM policies and ecosystems to create cleaner cities and reduce carbon emissions. The Forum notes that these technologies can also improve mobility efficiency by 70%, while decreasing commuting costs by 40%. Currently, emissions from the transport sector are predicted to double by 2050. Passenger vehicles account for 70% of these mobility GHG emissions and cause over 50% of city air pollution. With a SEAM mobility approach, WEF says it would be possible to reduce the number of vehicles from the projected 2.1 billion to 0.5 billion and carbon emissions from 4,600 to less than 700 megatons by 2050 while also accounting for increasing mobility demand.

GNMC policy frameworks aim to improve the efficiency of mobility systems by 70% while freeing up to 90% of street and parking space for light vehicles, housing and recreation. The Coalition will work with three pilot cities to develop and implement individualized policy frameworks to accelerate the use of new mobility technologies. The GNMC will work with local policymakers in Europe, China and the USA to develop unique policy frameworks that cater for the long-term vision of sustainable mobility, including:

Prioritized lanes and zones for SEAM, including charging infrastructure and dedicated curb-space;

Use of road-pricing and parking fares as cost levers for internalizing true mobility costs. The GNMC advocates lower road, toll and zone pricing for shared-rides that are electric and where possible, automated

“The average car owner produces more emissions by driving than any other activity. Now that new mobility solutions such as dock-less bikes and ride-hailing have abrupted commuting norms, private and public sector leaders have to rethink space and costs of mobility options,” said Maya Ben Dror, lead on autonomous and urban mobility at WEF. “Mobility systems that are truly sustainable and centered around people can and should be adopted.”

Austin Brown, from the University of California at Davis, said, “The global community is demanding better from our transportation systems: we want them to be more efficient, more equitable, and less polluting. Getting this right will take a diverse array of research, business, and policy voices. The GNMC is an exciting opportunity for these communities to work together and harness the ‘Three Revolutions’ of shared, automated, and electric mobility for a better future.”