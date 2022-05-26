Ynvisible delivers digital e-paper road sign for EV charging stations

Ynvisible Interactive Inc has worked with digital solutions company Exevio on a project to produce a digital e-paper road sign for EV charging stations in Croatia.

With the growing electric vehicle market, the lack of EV chargers on roads is causing charging stations to be congested. When an individual arrives at an EV charging station to charge their car, they can find the chargers occupied.

Before Ynvisible and Exevio’s digital signage solution, the only way to know if a stall was available was to use a mobile app while driving. With the implementation of the digital signs on critical locations such as significant intersections, parking entrances or above the EV stations themselves, drivers can now be informed of the availability of the charging stations without needing to use a smartphone.

The digital road sign needed to be extremely low power, energy independent and send out geo-location data in order to be sustainable and autonomous on the open road. It also needed to satisfy road safety law and emit minimum visual stimuli to prevent distraction when driving, while also looking like a traditional traffic sign.

“We saw an opportunity to use electronic paper displays to achieve sustainability and autonomy. We needed a classic but new take on a sign for EV charging stations and engaged Ynvisible to produce this for us,” explains Ivan Jokic, an engineer at Exevio. “Ynvisible has an interesting take on e-paper technology – their display is able to show numbers, use low amounts of energy, easy to implement, and easy to repair and replace, enabling our product to have a low environmental impact. Fast production at low cost; and the ability to implement our own custom design also played a key role in choosing Ynvisible.”

The project was supported by the Centre of Competence for Smart Cities (CEKOM), a Croatian government-backed organization that encourages R&D in the field of smart cities, including electric vehicles.