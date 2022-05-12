StoreDot demonstrates super-fast EV charging – 100 miles in five minutes

StoreDot has publicly demonstrated its ability to charge a full-scale electric vehicle (EV) battery cell with the energy for 100 miles in just five minutes live on stage at EcoMotion Week 2022 in Israel.

The company says that the presentation further validates its ‘100inX’ strategic technology roadmap to deliver 100 miles in 5 minutes by 2024, 100 miles in 3 minutes by 2028 and 100 miles in 2 minutes by 2032.

The demonstration, which was livestreamed to a global audience, featured a 300×100 mm pouch cell produced at EVE energy’s manufacturing plant in China. The battery was charged under a 10-minute time limit, during which the cell charged to 20Ah, exceeding the 0% to 80% capacity target set for the demonstration.

The cell maintained a charge rate capable of adding 100 miles of range every 5 minutes of charging. At no point did the battery temperature exceed 33°C, well below the recommended operating temperature set by StoreDot’s engineers and all critical parameters of the cell performed at an optimum level.

“Today’s demonstration represents the successful passing of another milestone on StoreDot’s ambitious technology road map,” says Yaron Fein, VP R&D at StoreDot. “Our intensive development program has already delivered batteries capable of exceeding 1200 consecutive extreme fast cycles and we aim to complete the scaling up of more than 1000 cycles in our EV-size cells by the end of this year. We remain poised to achieve 100in5 by 2024, whilst remaining firmly on track to deliver our ultimate goal of 100in2 by 2032.”

“Successfully proving StoreDot’s extreme fast charging battery technology in front of a live audience demonstrates the complete confidence we have in our roadmap to deliver a global step-change in electric mobility,” adds Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot. “Away from the stage, our transformative technology continues to undergo testing by leading automotive manufacturers in gruelling conditions, ensuring no stone is left unturned in the strategic pursuit of delivering excellence to our customers and consigning EV range anxiety to the history books.”

The StoreDot CEO also addressed a panel on the main stage at EcoMotion, entitled: ‘The end of fossil-based mobility?’ where he advocated that a revolution in EV battery charging times is essential to accelerate the trend to mass electrified mobility. Myersdorf said that making it as quick for drivers to recharge car batteries as it currently is to fill a tank with fuel, is essential to changing customer behaviour and encouraging greener mobility.

StoreDot’s strategic investors include Volvo, VinFast, BP, Daimler, Ola Electric, Samsung, TDK and EVE Energy.