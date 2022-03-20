State of Michigan announces grants to create a more accessible and electrified mobility future

The state of Michigan has announced two Michigan Mobility Funding Platform grants, which will enable enhanced real-world testing of mobility solutions.

Mobility companies Arrive and WiTricity received a total of US$85,000 to deploy and test mobility projects at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab (DSPL) to help address last-mile mobility barriers and enhance electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

“These grants and the testing they fund will help Michigan continue to lead the future of mobility and innovation, positioning Michigan’s economy for long-term economic growth and success,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “These projects will build on our rich auto manufacturing heritage and help our mobility leaders create a more sustainable and accessible mobility ecosystem in our state, designed to benefit all of our residents and make their lives easier. Together, we will continue growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs, and getting things done.”

Announced by the Governor in August 2021, the DSPL is located at the Assembly Garage in Corktown and provides an open innovation platform and real-world testing site for parking-related mobility, logistics and EV charging technologies.

Established by Bedrock, Bosch, Ford Motor Company and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the DSPL is operated by the American Center for Mobility (ACM) and offers a collaborative, neutral platform for mobility innovators to examine ways to improve customer experiences as well as the efficient movement of vehicles and goods in defined spaces.

“Michigan is well-positioned to lead the charge on solving the mobility challenges of today and the future,” said Trevor Pawl, chief mobility officer with the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME). “We are proud to support companies working at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab, as their projects are helping to define what the future of mobility could look like both here in Michigan and beyond our borders.”

The Michigan Mobility Funding Platform grants focus on catalyzing and scaling mobility solutions that improve environmental sustainability by encouraging EV adoption and charging infrastructure buildout, increase access to affordable and reliable transportation options, and modernize existing transportation systems.

Together with its partners at Bosch, Ford Motor Company and Bedrock, OFME reviews and administers grant applications for projects being launched at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab. Applications for funding through the platform are accepted on a rolling basis at michiganbusiness.org/mobility-funding.