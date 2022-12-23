New report predicts global wireless EV charging market will reach US$6.4 billion by 2033

Traffic Technology Today
A new report from IDTechEx states that wireless EV charging will play a key role in developing the overall network of EV charging infrastructure alongside Level 1 and 2 AC charging and Level 3 DC fast charging.

IDTechEx believes it will be a complementary solution to support the growing population of zero-emission light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles, and that it offers tremendous opportunities for Auto OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and fleet operators.

The new report, entitled Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles 2023-2033: Technology, Players and Forecasts, provides information on wireless power transfer; static and dynamic wireless charging; low and high-power levels; ground assembly (GA) and vehicle assembly (VA); player profiles; pilot projects; private, commercial, and autonomous vehicle segments; granular 10-year market forecasts.

IDTechEx anticipates that the largest development goals for wireless charging are to increase power and efficiency while decreasing overall system cost. Currently, plug-in systems offer faster charging speeds at a lower cost in comparison to wireless charging. It also believes that wireless EV charging will also be mission-critical to enable autonomy.

