Multimodal solution: UK rail stations get e-bike chargers

A new secure cycle storage and e-bike charging solution is being introduced to stations on the UK’s Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) network , in partnership with secure storage manufacturer Bikeep and parking operator APCOA.

The new secure lockups, the first of which have been introduced at Bedford and Harpenden stations, can be activated with a tap on a smartphone app. Bikes are held in place securely from two points with a steel bar and can then e-bikes can be charged.

“Stations are overseen by CCTV, and any distress signals will be forwarded to local security whilst an audible alarm sounds,” says Bikeep CEO Kristjan Lind.

Providing a supporting infrastructure for micro-mobility has proved to be a challenge for communities. With limited space on trains and restrictions on peak-time travel, cyclists are encouraged to leave their bikes at stations, but a combined storage and charging solution has not been available until now.

“In addition to EV charging points across our network, the new e-bike charging facilities at Bedford and Harpenden will support those making environmentally-friendly journeys to and from the station and will hopefully encourage more rail users to consider this mode of transport,” says David Gornall, Commercial Director at Govia Thameslink Railway.

“The trend towards sustainable transportation is growing fast and as funds are directed to provide the supporting infrastructure, usage will further increase,” says Kim Challis, APCOA’s regional managing director UK&I and Group ESG director. ”Partnering with Bikeep to introduce their secure storage and charging solution into the UK is an exciting step forward.”