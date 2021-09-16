Flowbird solution enables drivers to charge vehicles and pay for parking simultaneously

Flowbird, a leading provider of parking technology solutions, has implemented its first ever electric vehicle (EV) charge points with combined parking payments in the UK.

The company has partnered with ChargePoint provider Innogy eMobility and payment provider, Paythru, to install two state-of-the charging points for Napier Parking at its busy Pall Mall Car Park in Barnsley. As this site has seen significant investment, it felt fitting that Napier Parking wanted a modern and fit-for-purpose EV charging solution.

The charge points installed are three-phased and can give out 22kWh charge. The units are also compatible with EVs that operate on single-phase charging, future-proofing this infrastructure so that cars made by Tesla, Jaguar I-Pace, Hyundai, Nissan, Kia, Opel and Mercedes can be charged in the future.

As well as offering fast and reliable EV charging, the new Flowbird charge points have an easy-to-use app to accept payment for both parking and charging. The technology and the operation of the charge points comprises Innogy’s physical infrastructure, combined with Paythru’s back-office software for processing payments.

Flowbird also provides 24/7 user support for customers. In addition, the charge points will be covered by Flowbird’s fully comprehensive maintenance contract ensuring that the units are available at all times.

Flowbird sees the EV charging market as key in the future. There is groundswell and government support to encourage adoption of new electric and electric vehicles. It is widely accepted that they will be an essential part of future motoring.

“Flowbird is known in the parking industry as being a provider of solutions that are reliable and have a long shelf-life,” says Jamie de Savary, managing director of Napier Parking. “We’re confident EV users will have a stress-free experience when charging their vehicles and paying for parking provision.”