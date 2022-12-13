xyzt.ai and Xouba partnership enables optimization of floating data

Belgium-based high-tech company xyzt.ai has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Xouba, an innovative Spanish road safety and mobility analytics company.

Xouba, with offices in Europe and the USA, is on a mission to bring traffic accidents down to zero. It is using floating vehicle data to help government agencies to gain insight into the main road safety issues.

Floating vehicle data is the collection of data records obtained from connected vehicles. It includes millions or even billions of GPS coordinates with speeds of vehicles driving on our roads. It is a powerful data source for analysis, as it answers many traffic and road safety questions that cannot be solved with data that is already aggregated at street segment level.

However, few tools exist that can cope with the large amounts of data records, leaving traffic analysts to resort to custom data science workflows. This ad-hoc way of working often takes so much time and effort that floating vehicle data remains unused.

For this, Xouba has selected the xyzt.ai platform and by doing so has moved from a time-consuming data science workflow to an efficient no-code/low-code data analysis workflow. As a result, Xouba has reduced time to insight from weeks to minutes. It uses the xyzt.ai platform not only for analysis tasks, but also for creating insightful reports to share with their stakeholders.

“There are multiple hundreds of millions connected vehicles driving on our roads and the amount is only increasing,” says Lida Joly, CEO at xyzt.ai. “Connected vehicles generate billions of data points on how drivers behave and how the roads are used. This data can provide a tremendous number of insights on road safety and traffic efficiency. However, connected vehicle data is not easy to work with, due to the spatial, temporal, and data size challenges. I am thrilled that Xouba has chosen xyzt.ai to accelerate time to insight by leveraging our on-demand self-service analytics platform.”

“Road efficiency and safety affect us all,” says José Carlos Valdecantos Álvarez, CEO at Xouba. “We are in the business to help our customers take reliable data-driven decisions to make roads safer and better. Thanks to xyzt.ai, we can perform our analysis in a much more instant and interactive way, drastically reducing our work effort and more quickly extracting insights and producing reports.”