Wejo announces partnership to allow easy map-based big data visualisation for DOTs

Wejo, the connected car data pioneer, has announced a new partnership that will enable DOTs and transportation engineers to easily visualise and interact with big data without the complexity of storage and running granular, manual queries.

Wejo has 15 million cars in the US on its platform and receives an update from each driving vehicle every three seconds. This results in an enormous dataset, and Wejo has collated nearly 5 trillion datapoints in total to date. Making this data available for live traffic monitoring as well as historic transportation analytics requires powerful database technology and significant server resources.

Now, a new partnership has been announced with Moonshadow Mobile, Inc, an Oregon-based technology company which visualises and analyses mobility data in online mapping environments at scale. Moonshadow’s DB4IoT plugged in to Wejo’s platform allows more organisations – and in turn drivers – to benefit from connected car data insights.

Moonshadow developed the DB4IoT Mobility Analytics platform specifically for use with large detailed connected vehicle databases. DB4IoT enables transportation engineers to select road segments and generate origin destination tables from billions of Wejo waypoints.

Wejo data is so precise that it is possible to analyse speed changes and travel times within road segments. Moonshadow offers DB4IoT with Wejo data as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) that is accessed from a web browser. Moonshadow handles the data storage and analytics taking the pressure off Department of Transportations to set up servers, install databases or process large datasets.

By ingesting Wejo’s real-time data feed, DB4IoT will automatically update interactive maps every few seconds with vehicle data that is less than 120 seconds old for almost any area in the US. Where other solutions provide per road segment speeds, DB4IoT with Wejo live feeds will show the exact location where traffic is stopped and backing up.

“We believe in the power of data for good and strive to ensure as many people as possible benefit from connected car data and the positive contribution it can make to drivers and society as a whole. This partnership broadens the amount of beneficiaries of our data in the US, helping road users, city planners and DOTs,” says Richard Barlow, CEO of Wejo.