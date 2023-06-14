WEBINAR: AI, near-miss analytics and navigating USDOT funding billions

Next week (Tuesday June 20) Traffic Technology International (TTi) is to host a webinar, in association with Miovsion, that will dig deeper into the ways in which transportation professionals can use the technology on everyone’s lips – AI – to make roads safer and more efficient.

In the live, free-to-attend webinar emerging technology and new techniques will be investigated that will help transportation professionals hit safety targets and get the most benefit possible from funding opportunities.

Miovision’s director of customer advocacy and relations, Brian Hoeft, will explain how a combination of computer vision, AI, and advanced analytics can help agencies improve safety, economic competitiveness, reduce the carbon footprint, and alleviate equity concerns. The webinar will also include a live audience Q&A.

Hoeft’s expertise at Miovision and career background – which saw him serve for a decade as director of Las Vegas’s FAST (Freeway & Arterial System of Transportation) as well as a stint in Washington DC at the USDOT – puts him in an ideal position to comment on new technologies including CAV, incident management and data analytics.

Techniques explained will include measurement of near misses using kinetic energy theory. This information can be used to quickly deploy cost-effective countermeasures and quantify outcomes shortly thereafter.

Also discussed will be the importance of, and opportunities to use AI, 5G, and multi-access edge computing (MEC) in partnership with non-traditional stakeholders in the communications industry, and how these solutions align with the goals and requirements of USDOT action plans and the Safe System Approach.

“Miovision has recently acquired leading technology tools to improve transportation performance in these areas,” says Hoeft.

Funding landscape

The webinar will be broadcast at a key time for infrastructure upgrades in the USA, with the Safe Streets for All Grant Program meaning that over $2 billion is currently in play for agencies, and over half of the US population now lives in area where funding has been awarded.

The level of funding means that public and private sector staff are stretched very thin as they are asked to navigate a complex federal process, but this is where Miovision’s technology can help.

“At Miovision, we have dug in and studied and evaluated the challenges to achieving success. We have applied our knowledge, experience, and relationships with key people at DOT and at the agencies that are receiving the safety awards to deliver a webinar that will succinctly and effectively present these topics,” says Hoeft.

“We will describe recommendations and best practices to make all parties smarter and capable to deliver the best safety results,” he continues. “Regardless of where you are with the Safe Streets Program – award received, working on the grant agreement, developing or modifying an action plan, determining how to relate your 2022 award to the 2023 Notice of Funding Opportunity – this webinar will have something for you.”

The webinar will take the form of a lively discussion with TTi editor Tom Stone, who adds: “I’m really looking forward to hosting this webinar. Brian’s wealth of public and private sector experience means he is extraordinarily well placed to provide valuable insight both into the current funding landscape and the emerging technologies that are now at the fingertips of traffic managers. This is a must-see event.”

