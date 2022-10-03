Optibus and Ito World form real-time data partnership to improve bus services

Optibus, the cloud-native, end-to-end software platform for public transportation planning and operations, is partnering with Ito World, the SaaS solutions provider enabling better data-driven decisions to improve network performance. The partnership enables more reliable and efficient public transportation by enhancing insight into passenger journeys, route performance, driver behaviour, and more, using real-time data.

Agile, responsive transportation management is essential for efficiently addressing today’s unpredictable and constantly changing operating environment. Tools that use real-time data sources can enable the rapid, data-driven decisions and insights needed to achieve that agility.

This partnership confronts that challenge by uniting two champions of data-driven transport and open data, Optibus and Ito World. Optibus brings to the table their world-leading optimization algorithms and artificial intelligence. Ito brings their best-in-class toolset and powerful data management platform which provide actionable insights that improve service and operational performance through sophisticated analysis of underlying real-time data.

“The ability to draw insights from real-time transportation data is the key to delivering reliable, customer-centric services and improving operational agility. We look forward to working with Ito World to bring real-time data insight technology to the market and to helping the industry improve operational performance,” said Optibus CEO and co-founder Amos Haggiag.

Ito World’s real-time data solutions have supported initiatives worldwide, serving customers such as Google and Microsoft and delivering the data platform underpinning the UK Department of Transport’s Bus Open Data Service (BODS) and for major cities and transport authorities in the UK, North America and Europe. Optibus’ data analytics tools are used in over 1,000 cities worldwide by clients of all sizes, from family-owned operators to large public transportation agencies.

“When transportation agencies and operators have access to sophisticated tools to derive insight from real-time data, they eliminate guesswork surrounding service performance,” said Ito World Commercial Director, Andy Walker. “The increased transparency enables data-driven decisions that were previously unachievable, and paints a picture of customer and driver experience that is as close to reality as possible.”

Images: AdobeStock