INRIX launches Safety View in partnership with GM Future Roads

Safety View, a new cloud-based application that provides transportation officials with critical insights using crash, vehicle, vulnerable road user (VRU), and US Census data, is now available nationwide in the USA, in a partnership between INRIX and GM Future Roads (part of General Motors).

The partners’ combined expertise in connected-vehicle data and transportation analytics, has helped build a new digital solution that helps prioritize and measure the effectiveness of roadway safety projects and their impact on communities, with the aim of making streets safer for all road users.

The product was unveiled in a webinar, which can still be viewed on-demand. Key features include: average daily volumes; speed distribution profiles; VRU data; risk scores; seatbelt usage; crash data; and risk analytics

Safety View provides comprehensive safety datasets and sophisticated analysis capabilities to help cities, counties, and Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) create more informed safety plans.

Safety View can be used in a variety of applications and analyses to better understand road safety. For example, INRIX Research leveraged Safety View to understand the efficacy of school traffic safety measures in its School Zone Traffic Safety Study. Using Safety View, INRIX was able to analyze crash data within a quarter-mile of 27 schools in Washington DC to compare key metrics between streets with no school zone present and those with one at least part of the day.