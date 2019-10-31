Data pooling to help communities prepare for EV infrastructure deployment

Big data analytics firm for the transportation industry, StreetLight Data Inc. and two Siemens divisions are pooling their combined data and industry knowledge to help communities prepare for the growth in Electric Vehicles (EVs) and enable successful electromobility infrastructure planning.

As EV sales accelerate and more communities assess their EV readiness, new data sources, skillsets, and energy expertise are needed for the evaluation and successful EV infrastructure planning, with Siemens and StreetLight Data providing critical components. StreetLight is collaborating with Siemens ITS Digital Lab, a digital application centre for Intelligent Traffic Systems, and Siemens Energy Business Advisory, a leader in strategic planning for energy transitions. In the partnership, Siemens contributes its energy and EV infrastructure consultancy and analytic capabilities, while StreetLight provides industry-leading mobility intelligence resources and technology that allows for Big Data integration with other data sources. Together, the two players are well positioned to help communities develop initiatives that support EV adoption and prioritize key requirements for efficient EV infrastructure deployment.

Transportation is a massively complex industry, which is becoming more complex with the arrival of new modes of travel, including EVs. Cities, utility companies, MPOs and states need data-based approaches to understand the incumbent complexity and to steer their individual communities’ through their evolving infrastructure needs. StreetLight uses Big Data derived multi-mode analytics that provide exhaustive insights into the sources of nationwide and local traffic flows for virtually any time period, and support a variety of EV infrastructure planning components. From site selection at the macro and micro level, by scanning a city or analysing individual locations, to analysing activity centres for chargers to maximize public exposure and adoption. Siemens, using Streetlight’s data, quantified EV impact on the electric grid for more accurate infrastructure deployment planning.

Successful planning for EV infrastructure projects also requires coordination with public and private organizations in these communities. Siemens’ expertise with synthesizing information from the different stakeholders and StreetLight’s ability to integrate the information with mobility data allows the two entities to provide customizable yet scalable technical solutions. A recent highlight of this unique partnership is their work with the city of Santa Clara in California. The goal was to provide key metrics to help city planners identify and prioritize suitable zones for public charging stations that would encourage and support public EV adoption.

StreetLight is providing with cities a better way to maximize EV deployment and enabling them to use Big Data to analyse: