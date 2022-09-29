AUDIO: Improving safety with driver behavior data

In this clip from latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) assistant research scientist Michael Martin discusses how collecting data and analyzing driver behavior is more important for improving road safety than highway design. This is against a backdrop of large vehicle collisions in and around the giant West Texas oil patch, that in recent years have been alarmingly frequent and serious. To hear the whole episode and more like it visit the Thinking Transportation homepage or find the podcast on your favorite streaming service.

TTI’s Michael Martin focuses on data wrangling to help provide communities and transportation agencies with data-driven results that are informative and implementable. Michael’s work is centered on applying spatial analysis techniques to mobility and traffic safety problems to produce practical results that help save lives, time, and resources.